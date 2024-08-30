ENG
Oleksandr Komarov and Iryna Poida win gold and silver in swimming at 2024 Paralympic Games (updated)

On Friday, August 30, swimmer Oleksandr Komarov won gold at the Paralympic Games in the 100-meter freestyle in the S5 class.

Komarov reached the finish line in 1:07.77 minutes, breaking the Paralympic record.

This is the first gold medal for Ukraine at the 2024 Paralympic Games. For Oleksandr, this is his second individual medal at the Games in Paris. A day earlier, he won a bronze medal.

In addition, swimmer Iryna Poida won a silver medal in the 100-meter freestyle in the S5 class. This is her second personal award.

And for Ukraine, the seventh award at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

