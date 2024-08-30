Zelenskyy dismisses Mykola Oleshchuk from post of Commander of Air Force of AFU

On Friday, August 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Mykola Oleshchuk from his post as commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the relevant decree of the head of state of 30 August.

"Dismiss OLESHCHUK Mykola Mykolayovych from the post of Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the decree reads.

In his evening video address, the president said he had decided to replace the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force.

"I decided to replace the commander of the Air Force of Ukraine. I am immensely grateful to all our military pilots, engineers, soldiers of mobile firing groups and air defense crews. Everyone who really fights for Ukraine - for the result. And this is also needed at the command level - we need to get stronger. And we must take care of people. Take care of the personnel. To take care of all our soldiers," the head of state said.

Oleshchuk was appointed commander of the Air Force on August 9, 2021. He replaced Serhii Drozdov in this position.

It should be noted that Oleshchuk's dismissal took place against the backdrop of the recent crash of a Ukrainian F-16 fighter jet.

