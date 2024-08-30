We need strong decisions of our partners to stop this terror - Zelenskyy on consequences of attack on Kharkiv. VIDEO

On August 30, in the afternoon, Russians struck the Nemyshlianskyi and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv with GABs. A child is among the dead. At least 28 people were injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the President's post.

"The Russian strike on Kharkiv was targeted at people, at ordinary houses. All services are involved in the rescue operation. I thank everyone who is helping to save lives right now.

This strike was a RF guided bomb. A strike that would not have happened if our Defense Forces had the ability to destroy Russian military aircraft where they are based," Zelenskyy said.

"We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror. This is an absolutely fair need. And there is no rational reason to limit Ukraine's defense. We need long-range capabilities. We need the implementation of air defense agreements for Ukraine. This is a matter of saving lives," the President urged.

