Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 614,950 people (+1,360 per day), 8,582 tanks, 17,614 artillery systems, 16,736 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Ukrainian defense forces have eliminated 613,590 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 31.08.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 614,950 (+1,360) people,tanks ‒ 8582 (+8) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 16736 (+14) units,

artillery systems - 17614 (+42) units,

MLRS – 1176 (+1) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 940 (+0) units,

aircraft – 368 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 14471 (+18),

cruise missiles ‒ 2557 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 23,825 (+62) units,

special equipment ‒ 2977 (+10)

