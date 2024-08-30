ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9839 visitors online
News Video War
15 501 27

Occupier failed to shoot himself on battlefield due to malfunctioning machine gun. VIDEO

The wounded occupier tried several times in vain to shoot himself in the head on the battlefield.

According to Censor.NET, the Russian probably suffered such a misfortune due to a malfunctioning assault rifle.

Watch more: "Atlas" oil depot has been on fire for three days in Rostov region of Russia. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) weapons (2851) suicide_ (134)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 