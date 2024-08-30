Occupier failed to shoot himself on battlefield due to malfunctioning machine gun. VIDEO
The wounded occupier tried several times in vain to shoot himself in the head on the battlefield.
According to Censor.NET, the Russian probably suffered such a misfortune due to a malfunctioning assault rifle.
