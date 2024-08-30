"Atlas" oil depot has been on fire for three days in Rostov region of Russia. VIDEO

The "Atlas" oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsky in the Rostov region of Russia, which was attacked by DIU and SOF drones on the night of 28 August, has been on fire for three days in a row.

According to Censor.NET, local public media published footage of a large-scale fire as of 30 August.

In the video, you can see tanks burning behind a field of yellow flowers against a blue sky.

It should be noted that the Atlas oil depot of the Federal Agency for State Reserves in the Southern Federal District of the Russian Federation specialises in supplying petroleum products to the troops of the aggressor country.

On the afternoon of 28 August, it was reported that soldiers from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Special Operations Forces attacked the "Atlas" oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtynsky in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation with drones.

See more: UAV attack on Atlas oil depot in Rostov region: satellite images have released. PHOTO