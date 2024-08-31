Meeting of Austin and Umerov: Pentagon was silent about permission of Ukraine to strike on territory of Russian Federation

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin underlined the United States' continued support for Ukraine during a meeting with Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov at the Pentagon today.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the website of the US Department of Defence.

Austin condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine's critical civilian infrastructure earlier this week and noted that the United States "will continue to lead allies and partners in providing key capabilities to help Ukraine defend itself".

"Let me emphasise that civilians should never be targeted, and Ukraine' s resilience will allow it to defeat Putin's aggression and atrocities," Austin said.

He also added that the Ukrainian military remains steadfast.

"They continue to repel [the Kremlin's] attacks and inflict significant losses on the Russian occupiers. So make no mistake, the United States will not abandon its support for a free and sovereign Ukraine," he said.

The Pentagon reminded that the next week's meeting in the Rammstein format will be held in Germany.

Read also on Censor.NET: Umerov meets with Austin: discusses arms and air defence supplies and development of Ukraine's defence industry