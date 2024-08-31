18-year-old artist Veronika Kozhushko died as result of Russian attack on Kharkiv. PHOTO
During the air strikes on Kharkiv on 30 August, artist Veronika Kozhushko was killed.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by writer Serhiy Zhadan.
"Today, Nika Kozhushko, a very young, sincere and gifted girl, died during a shelling in Kharkiv. An hour before she died, she sent us her new drawing. That is, her last drawing.
The Russians continue to destroy our future. There is no explanation for this. There is no forgiveness either," the post reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password