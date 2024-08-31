ENG
18-year-old artist Veronika Kozhushko died as result of Russian attack on Kharkiv. PHOTO

During the air strikes on Kharkiv on 30 August, artist Veronika Kozhushko was killed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by writer Serhiy Zhadan.

"Today, Nika Kozhushko, a very young, sincere and gifted girl, died during a shelling in Kharkiv. An hour before she died, she sent us her new drawing. That is, her last drawing.

The Russians continue to destroy our future. There is no explanation for this. There is no forgiveness either," the post reads.

Загинула Ніка Кожушко
Загинула Ніка Кожушко
Загинула Ніка Кожушко

