Russian troops shelled Chasiv Yar: at least 5 people were killed
At least 5 people died as a result of hostile shelling of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the Russians shelled the town this morning, hitting a private house and a multi-storey building. The dead are men aged 24 to 38.
"Chasiv Yar is a town where normal life has been impossible for over two years. Do not turn yourselves into a Russian target! Evacuate!" the head of the region emphasises.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password