ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4181 visitors online
News War
2 400 6

Russian troops shelled Chasiv Yar: at least 5 people were killed

Зруйнований росіянами Часів Яр

At least 5 people died as a result of hostile shelling of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians shelled the town this morning, hitting a private house and a multi-storey building. The dead are men aged 24 to 38.

Also read: Russians control about 40% of Chasovyi Yar - 24th Brigade press service

"Chasiv Yar is a town where normal life has been impossible for over two years. Do not turn yourselves into a Russian target! Evacuate!" the head of the region emphasises.

Author: 

shoot out (13007) victims (977) Chasiv Yar (204)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 