Russian troops shelled Chasiv Yar: at least 5 people were killed

At least 5 people died as a result of hostile shelling of Chasovyi Yar in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the Russians shelled the town this morning, hitting a private house and a multi-storey building. The dead are men aged 24 to 38.

Also read: Russians control about 40% of Chasovyi Yar - 24th Brigade press service

"Chasiv Yar is a town where normal life has been impossible for over two years. Do not turn yourselves into a Russian target! Evacuate!" the head of the region emphasises.