Against the backdrop of growing activity of Russian troops in the Pokrovsk direction, Ukraine has decided to redeploy one of its few offensive brigades, Kara-Dag, to strengthen the defence of this strategic area.

"The move of the brigade from its usual positions in southern Ukraine to an unfamiliar battlefield in the east underscores the urgency of Ukraine's problems between Avdiivka and Pokrovsk," the article says.

Russian propagandists suggest that the Ukrainian Armed Forces still have about five well-equipped brigades in reserve. According to Russian propagandists, Ukraine may be planning to use these reserves in another area to achieve a decisive blow before the Donbas front is completely destroyed.

That other area could be Kursk, where the Ukrainian offensive has shown no signs of stopping for four weeks.

"By reinforcing forces in the Kursk region and reducing them in Pokrovsk, Ukrainian leaders are taking a risk, believing that the potential gains from a surprise invasion in the north may be more important to the outcome of the war than the potential losses in the east. This is a very risky strategy," Forbes adds.

What is known about the Kara-Dag Brigade?

The Kara-Dag Brigade, which is one of the National Guard's offensive units and was created in 2014, previously took part in the fighting near Melitopol at the beginning of the full-scale conflict.

For two years, it has remained largely in the same area, but has now been redeployed to the east, where the fiercest fighting is taking place.