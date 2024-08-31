National Guardsmen evacuated a wounded soldier who was surrounded in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Chervona Kalyna guardsmen evacuated a wounded man during fierce fighting in the Pokrovsk sector.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the National Guard.
As noted, our soldier was completely surrounded.
Under the cover of armored vehicles that promptly entered the hot spot and fired at the Russians, an M113 armored personnel carrier was used to successfully evacuate a soldier who had been wounded in action.
The guardsman was taken to a stabilization unit where he received all the necessary assistance.
"Chervona Kalyna fighters are currently fighting in the hottest part of the frontline - in the Pokrovske sector. Every day, military brigades destroy the occupiers and their equipment trying to conduct assault operations," the statement said.
