The soldiers of the 13th Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Charter" are advancing despite enemy assaults.

This is stated in the story of "Ukrainian witness", Censor.NET reports.

Recently, the defenders have managed to advance about a kilometer.

"We have now seized the initiative. We are doing well: over the past few weeks we have advanced about 300 meters without losing a single soldier," says a soldier with the call sign Odesa.

In this area, the intensity of attacks by racists with KABs has decreased.

"In July, the number of such attacks decreased," says Kyrylo, a fighter with the brigade. - "In May, they were launching 60-70 bombs a day at this strip. In August, there were days when there were no attacks by UAVs at all."

"Odesa adds that mortars and drone attacks remain the main problem. There is also an SPG (easel-mounted anti-tank grenade launcher) operating here, and the fighters say that the arrival of the attack happens so quickly after the exit that they do not have time to react.

Ukrainian defenders said that in this area they were facing fighters from Russian Karelia. They found documents on the dead Russians that confirmed that they were residents of the city of Petrozavodsk. It is located 1700 kilometers from Kharkiv.

"It's an airborne regiment and Storm Z. They are meat. They are very brazen here: they come close to our positions, up to 10 meters away," says Odesa.

According to the defender, the war is taking on an aura of revenge.

"The longer the full-scale war lasts, the more friends, acquaintances, and relatives you have who have been killed or injured. So yes, it is about revenge," he concluded.

