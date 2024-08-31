Russian troops shelled village in Kharkiv region: 2 dead, 8 injured, house on fire, people may be under rubble (updated)

On 31 August, at 14:55, the occupiers attacked the village of Cherkaska Lozova in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the house is on fire.

Preliminary: 4 people were injured. There may be people under the rubble.

Updated information

Subsequently, Syniehubov added that the number of victims had increased to eight.

According to emergency medics, seven of them are lightly injured, and one woman is in moderate condition.

Later, Syniehubov noted that two people have been killed in the enemy attack.

Read more: Ruscists strike at Kharkiv

As of 17:30, Syniehubov published updated information on the deaths and injuries caused by the shelling in the village of Cherkaska Lozova.



He noted that two women were killed: one was pulled out of the rubble, the other died in an ambulance.



10 people were injured, including two children.