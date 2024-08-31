Enemy drone shot down over Cherkasy in afternoon: damage to private sector

On the afternoon of 31 August, air alert alert was again announced in the Cherkasy region, as the defenders of the sky shot down an enemy drone.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"On the account of our defenders: minus one more enemy UAV. According to preliminary data, the fragments damaged the windows of an outbuilding in the private sector in Cherkasy," the statement said.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

