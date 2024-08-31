ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4181 visitors online
News
2 383 2

Enemy drone shot down over Cherkasy in afternoon: damage to private sector

Шахед над Черкасами

On the afternoon of 31 August, air alert alert was again announced in the Cherkasy region, as the defenders of the sky shot down an enemy drone.

This was reported by the head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration, Ihor Taburets, on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"On the account of our defenders: minus one more enemy UAV. According to preliminary data, the fragments damaged the windows of an outbuilding in the private sector in Cherkasy," the statement said.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

See more: Two enemy accomplices who "hunted" Patriot and recorded consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Cherkasy were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

Author: 

Cherkasy (40) drones (2297) Chernihivska region (136)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 