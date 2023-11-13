Two enemy accomplices who "hunted" Patriot and recorded consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Cherkasy were detained - SSU. PHOTOS

SSU exposed and detained two more aggressor’s accomplices who were collecting intelligence on the deployment of the Defence Forces and the consequences of Russian air attacks in Kyiv and Cherkasy.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the investigation, one of the defendants was most interested in the approximate coordinates of the basing of Ukrainian air defence systems, including Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

The perpetrators also travelled to the sites of the aggressor's air strikes and photographed the consequences of enemy "arrivals". Hidden photographs were taken from different angles and georeferenced," the statement said.

It was established that after the missile attack on Cherkasy on 21 September this year, the woman took hidden photos of the damaged building in the city centre and sent them to her accomplice, a Russian citizen living in Kyiv.

According to available data, after receiving a "report" with relevant information about the consequences of the injury, the Kyiv resident tried to travel to Russia. He planned to travel through the EU as a person of non-conscription age.

However, SBU officers exposed the offender's plans and detained him after he had already purchased tickets to one of the European countries.

"The investigation revealed that the detainee was a doctor of philosophy, a former lecturer at one of Chernihiv's higher education institutions. In 2015, he travelled to the temporarily occupied Crimea, where he received a Russian passport. He soon returned to Kyiv, and after the start of the full-scale invasion, he began to covertly monitor the locations of the Defence Forces in the capital," the press service said.

Later, he involved his friend from Cherkasy in subversive activities.

According to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, the woman recognised the legitimacy of Russia's armed aggression and wanted Russian troops to enter Cherkasy as soon as possible. She also compared Ukrainians to fascists who should be destroyed and admired the enemy's capture of Ukrainian cities.

SSU officers documented her criminal actions and detained her at her place of residence.

During the searches of the defendants' residences, the following was found: prohibited symbols of the aggressor country; souvenirs with photos of Putin; a passport of a citizen of the Russian Federation; mobile phones with evidence of illegal activity.

SSU investigators have classified the detainees' illegal actions under two articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Article 114-2, part 2 (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement, movement and location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine); Article 436-2, parts 1, 3. 1, 3 Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition of the legitimacy, denial of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

The detainees were chosen a measure of restraint in the form of detention. The investigation is ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crime. The offenders face up to 8 years in prison.













