ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4181 visitors online
News
2 149 4

Russian troops conduct air strike on outskirts of Sumy

Ракетний удар по Сумах

On the afternoon of 31 August, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the outskirts of the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, all necessary services are working at the site. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

‼️ Be careful and cautious, do not ignore air alert warnings.

Read more: Russian troops shelled village in Kharkiv region: 2 dead, 8 injured, house on fire, people may be under rubble (updated)

Author: 

shoot out (13007) Sumy (230)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 