Russian troops conduct air strike on outskirts of Sumy

On the afternoon of 31 August, Russian troops conducted an air strike on the outskirts of the Sumy community.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As noted, all necessary services are working at the site. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified.

‼️ Be careful and cautious, do not ignore air alert warnings.

