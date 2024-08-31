US to allocate $800 million to restore Ukrainian energy sector, - Svyrydenko

The United States is providing Ukraine with an $800 million financing package to restore Ukraine's energy sector.

This was announced on the social network X by Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, Censor.NET reports.

During her trip to the United States, Svyrydenko met with US Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk. The key topic of conversation was the restoration of Ukraine's energy sector.

"We are deeply grateful to the United States for its support in the construction of passive protection systems, as well as for the $800 million financing package for the energy sector. During this visit, we provided a list of critical equipment compiled by the Cabinet of Ministers that is needed for immediate repairs," the official said.

Svyrydenko noted that more than 50 per cent of Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been damaged by Russian air strikes.

"I appreciate the clear message from David M. Turk that the United States is ready to support us with much-needed equipment and technical support for its installation," the deputy prime minister said.

In a comment to Ekonomichna Pravda, the press service of the Ministry of Economy clarified that the $800 million from the US is part of the funds announced at the Berlin Conference on Ukraine's recovery, which are currently being distributed.