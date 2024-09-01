ENG
News War
In direction of enemy’s main attack, situation is difficult. Necessary decisions are made without delay - Syrskyi

The situation is difficult in the direction of the enemy's main attack.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"But all the necessary decisions at all levels are made without delay. Despite the fact that the enemy has an advantage in the number of weapons and people, thanks to our soldiers, they suffer significant losses. The struggle for Ukraine continues," Syrskyi said.

Сирський на фронті

