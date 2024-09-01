ENG
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: Russian troops have struck about 10 strikes in the city, there are casualties (updated)

On the afternoon of September 1, 2024, explosions are once again heard in Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"There are explosions in Kharkiv!! Be careful!" he said.

"Repeated explosions. The threat remains. Stay in shelters!" added Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, in his turn.

Updated information

Later, the head of the RMA informed that the occupiers had struck about 10 strikes on Kharkiv.

"There is damage to civilian infrastructure and victims. The number is being specified. There is a threat of repeated strikes!", Sinegubov clarified.

