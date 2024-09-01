Occupiers partially go on defense near Lyptsi, our defenders improve tactical position - OTG "Kharkiv"

Russian troops are currently partially on the defensive near Lyptsi in the Kharkiv direction.

Colonel Vitaliy Sarantsev, spokesman for the Kharkiv military operation, said this on the air of the United News telethon, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

Commenting on the situation in the Lyptsi area, Sarantsev said: "In this area, the enemy is partially on the defensive, trying to hold the lines they occupy and in some places regain their lost position, as they have suffered quite significant losses in this area, and some soldiers of the units on the frontline refuse to perform combat missions. We are partially improving our tactical position in this area, and in case of favourable conditions we will counterattack the enemy."

At the same time, the spokesperson noted that the enemy is still strong and has a fairly large number of personnel there.

"Therefore, of course, we are preparing for all possible actions of the enemy in order not only to effectively deter it, but also to advance under favourable conditions and regain our territories," Sarantsev said.