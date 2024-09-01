Over 160 missiles, 780 air defense systems and 400 attack UAVs were used by Russian Federation against Ukraine this week alone - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

During the week, Russia used more than 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, and 400 attack UAVs of various types against Ukraine.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

"It is only fair that Ukrainians should be able to respond to Russian terror in the way that is necessary to stop it. Every day and every night, our cities and villages are under enemy attack.



Last week alone, Russia used more than 160 missiles of various types, 780 guided aerial bombs, 400 attack UAVs of various types against our people," Zelenskyy said.

See also: Clearing Ukrainian skies of Russian UAVs is a strong step to force Russia to end the war, - Zelenskyy VIDEO

The President stressed that for full protection and to secure Ukrainian cities from aggression, more support is needed for Ukraine's fair response.

"Decisions on long-range strikes on missile launch sites from Russia, the destruction of Russian military logistics, joint downing of missiles and drones. All that will help to counter Russian evil," he added.

Watch: We need strong decisions from our partners to stop this terror, - Zelenskyy on the aftermath of the strike on Kharkiv. VIDEO