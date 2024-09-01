Russian troops strike Kurakhove with Uragan: death toll rises to 4, 8 wounded. PHOTOS (updated)

At least 3 people were killed and 9 wounded in the shelling of Kurakhove, Donetsk region. Later, one person died in hospital.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, this afternoon, the Russians shelled the city with Uragan rocket launchers, hitting the private sector and high-rise buildings in the city centre.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: Russian troops have struck about 10 strikes in the city, there are casualties (updated)











"Authorities, police and rescuers are working at the scene. We are establishing the exact number of victims and the extent of damage," the statement said.

Updated information

Later, the Donetsk regional prosecutor's office reported that three civilians sustained injuries incompatible with life and died on the spot as a result of shelling. Another person died in hospital while receiving emergency medical care.

Five women and three men also sustained injuries of varying severity. They were diagnosed with shrapnel wounds.

Apartment blocks, private houses and cars were damaged in the town. The final number of victims is being established.