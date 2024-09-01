Russia must compensate Ukraine for losses caused by war, - Duda

On the 85th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, Polish President Andrzej Duda stressed the importance of compensation by the aggressor for the damage caused by the war, mentioning Ukraine in this context.

The Polish leader said this during events in Wieluń, the city that was the first to be bombed by the Luftwaffe in 1941, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET cites.

Duda recalled that during the war, Poland suffered huge material and human losses that were not compensated. According to Polish experts, the country's material losses as a result of German aggression exceed $1.5 trillion. More than 70% of this amount is compensation for human losses, as the country lost 5 million people during the war.

The politician emphasised that Germany had repeatedly apologised for the wrongs done to Poland, and "in the Christian dimension, Poles forgave the Germans".

"We have heard the word 'sorry' many times, we have heard requests for forgiveness many times, and in a human, Christian sense, I think that most Poles have forgiven... But forgiveness and admission of guilt is one thing, and compensation for damage is another," the Polish president said.

In this context, Duda said that in the future, Russia should compensate Ukraine for the damage caused by the war.

"We would not want Ukraine to have to rebuild at its own expense, as Poland did for 40 years. Ukraine will need support, but above all, it will demand compensation and reimbursement for the damage caused, which is the absolute duty of the aggressor, that is, Russia," the Polish president said.