Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again - Terekhov
On the evening of 1 September, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.
This was reported by the head of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv! Be careful," Terekhov said.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.
