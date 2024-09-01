ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11927 visitors online
News
5 789 33

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv again - Terekhov

Харків (фото ілюстративне)

On the evening of 1 September, explosions occurred in Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the city, Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv! Be careful," Terekhov said.

Earlier, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east.

Read more: Explosions are heard in Kharkiv: Russian troops have struck about 10 strikes in the city, there are casualties (updated)

Author: 

explosion (1501) Kharkiv (1264)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 