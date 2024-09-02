ENG
Ministry of Defence introduces new technology to protect servicemen’s phones - Chernohorenko

The Ministry of Defence has found a solution to protect the personal mobile devices of military personnel.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Kateryna Chernohorenko on her Facebook page, Censor.NET informs.

According to her, the Ministry of Defence Innovation Centre is implementing Mobile Device Management technology to protect the personal phones of the military.

"After the technology has been installed and successfully verified that there are no vulnerabilities on the device, the military will have access to the applications. Today, there are 68 of them for military needs, 14 of which are developed exclusively for the needs of war," Chernohorenko said in a statement.

The deputy minister added that the US Army uses a similar approach to improve cyber defence.

Read more: Ministry of Defense is working on possibility of continuing to update data in "Reserve+" for those who did not have time until July 16

