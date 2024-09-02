Night attack on Kyiv: debris falling in 4 districts (updated)

On 2 September, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defence systems were operating in the capital.

"As a result of the missile strike, debris fell in Holosiivskyi district, Sviatoshynskyi,

Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Preliminary, there is a fire.

The data on the damage and casualties are being clarified. Operational units are on the way," said Serhiy Popko, head of the KCMA.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, there is a victim in Shevchenkivskyi district. He is being examined by doctors.

"In Sviatoshynskyi district, rocket fragments fell on a warehouse. Four cars are on fire. A non-residential building is on fire in Holosiivskyi district, a boiler room is partially destroyed.

The Shevchenkivskyi district is also on fire. All services are working on the ground," Klitschko added.

The glass elements of the entrance to the "Sviatoshyn" metro station are also partially damaged. The station is open for passengers and as a shelter. A kiosk near the metro station also caught fire.

