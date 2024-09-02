Russians launch combined attack on Kyiv with cruise and ballistic missiles

Russian troops launched another missile attack on Kyiv. The strike was a combined one - with cruise and ballistic missiles.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko.

"Cruise missiles (potentially Kh-101) were most likely fired around 3am from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation. These missiles approached Kyiv after complex manoeuvres, from the south. Simultaneously with the approach of cruise missiles to the capital, the enemy fired KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles at Kyiv and its suburbs. One attack UAV was added to this," the statement said.

Popko noted that the air defence forces destroyed more than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone in the capital's sky.

According to Mayor Vitali Klitschko, as of 06:25, two adults sought medical assistance, one of whom was hospitalised.

The fires were extinguished in Sviatoshynskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the enemy attack.

