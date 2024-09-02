Kherson is not currently under threat of Russian land assaults, - Tavria OSGT
Currently, there is no reason to believe that Kherson is under threat of land assaults by the Russian army
According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Dmytro Lykhovii, a spokesman for the Tavria OSGT, during a telethon.
"There are no grounds to say that Kherson is under threat of any land assaults. Yes, unfortunately, Kherson experiences several attacks from Russian multiple rocket launchers every day, but it is not under threat of a Russian offensive!" the spokesman said.
According to him, one of the reasons to rule out the possibility of an offensive on Kherson is the bridgeheads on the left bank that help to hold back the Russians.
