New Polish Ambassador Lukasiewicz starts work in Ukraine today

Today, 2 September 2024, the new Polish Ambassador Piotr Łukasiewicz starts work in Ukraine

This was announced by Polish Foreign Ministry spokesman Pawel Wronski, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Ambassador Pawel Lukasiewicz starts his work in Ukraine today," Wronski said.

What is known about the new ambassador?

The new ambassador to Ukraine is a 52-year-old Polish military officer and diplomat, Piotr Łukasiewicz. He has a military background and has been involved in security issues throughout his career. In particular, in 2004-2005, he was on a mission in Iraq, in 2006 he was Deputy Military Attaché in Pakistan, and from 2007 to 2010 he was Polish Military Attaché in Afghanistan. After retiring from the Polish army with the rank of colonel, Łukasiewicz served as Poland's ambassador to Afghanistan in 2012-2014. After returning to Poland, he continued his academic, journalistic and expert activities.

Until recently, the Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine was Jaroslaw Guzy, who arrived in Kyiv in November last year and was presented with his credentials by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy on 22 April this year. Jarosław Guzy replaced Bartosz Cichocki, who had held the post of Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine since February 2019, at the end of last year.