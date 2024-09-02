ENG
Russians lost over 1000 occupiers and 25 armored vehicles in East over last day, - "Khortytsia" OSGT

The defence forces destroyed 1169 Russian invaders, 9 tanks and ammunition depots in the eastern direction over the day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Khortytsia OSGT.

The total losses of the Russian army only in the eastern direction - in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT - as of 1 September 2024 are as follows:

  • personnel - 1169;
  • tanks - 9;
  • armoured combat vehicles - 25;
  • MLRS - 1;
  • guns and mortars - 8;
  • motor vehicles - 35;
  • special equipment - 5;
  • ELECTRONIC WARFARE - 3;
  • shelters - 110;
  • fuel and lubricants depots - 1;
  • ammunition depots - 9.

"The defence forces continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy's troops, depleting the enemy along the entire frontline," the statement said.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 617,600 people (+1300 per day), 8601 tanks, 17646 artillery systems, 16786 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian Army (8914) Khortytsia (215) elimination (4955)
