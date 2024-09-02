ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11713 visitors online
News
6 165 28

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 617,600 people (+1300 per day), 8601 tanks, 17646 artillery systems, 16786 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Знищення росіян на Харківському напрямку

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 617,600 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

  • personnel ‒ about 617600 (+1300) people,
  • tanks ‒ 8601 (+9) units,
  • armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16786 (+26) units,
  • artillery systems – 17646 (+10) units,
  • MLRS  – 1177 (+1) units,
  • air defence systems -  940 (+0) units,
  • aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters  – 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 14537 (+30),
  • cruise missiles ‒ 2557 (+0),
  • ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines  - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks – 23925 (+44) units,
  • special equipment ‒ 2993 (+2)

Read more: In August, Defense Forces eliminated 36,810 occupiers and destroyed 6,383 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (8914) liquidation (2344) elimination (4955)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 