Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 617,600 people (+1300 per day), 8601 tanks, 17646 artillery systems, 16786 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 617,600 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.
- personnel ‒ about 617600 (+1300) people,
- tanks ‒ 8601 (+9) units,
- armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16786 (+26) units,
- artillery systems – 17646 (+10) units,
- MLRS – 1177 (+1) units,
- air defence systems - 940 (+0) units,
- aircraft – 368 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 328 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 14537 (+30),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2557 (+0),
- ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tank trucks – 23925 (+44) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2993 (+2)
