In August, Defense Forces eliminated 36,810 occupiers and destroyed 6,383 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment. INFOGRAPHICS

In August 2024, enemy losses amounted to about 36,810 personnel.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces also destroyed a significant amount of weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops:

193 tanks

557 armoured combat vehicles;

1517 artillery systems;

44 MLRS;

33 air defence systems;

2065 units of motor vehicles;

278 units of special equipment.

See more: Strike on grain trucks in Sumy region: Russian Federation spreads fakes about destruction of a convoy of equipment moving to Sudzha. PHOTOS

In addition, Ukrainian defenders shot down five aircraft, two helicopters, as well as 1,539 enemy UAVs and 150 enemy missiles.

In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion , Ukrainian soldiers have eliminated 616,300 Russian invaders.