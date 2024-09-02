Russia could hardly continue its war against Ukraine without China’s help, - Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen believes that Russia would not have been able to continue the war against Ukraine if it had not been assisted by China.

She said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

The Danish Prime Minister insists on a greater awareness of China's role in allowing Russia to continue the war in Ukraine.

"I don't think Russia could have continued this full-scale war and at the same time acted the way it does in other parts of the world without China's help," Frederiksen said.

According to the Danish Prime Minister, Europe should invest more in its own technology. She did not specify whether trade restrictions are needed to wean the European economy off Chinese goods.