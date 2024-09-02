Russia and DPRK have no restrictions on strikes on Ukraine, while we are forced to fight with our hands tied behind our backs - Kuleba

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Ukrainian school-age children and their parents were sleeping peacefully at home before the start of the school year. Russia launched 35 missiles and 23 drones while people were sleeping. Fortunately, Ukrainian air defence saved lives, but civilian infrastructure was damaged. Some of the ballistic missiles fired this morning were KN-23s from North Korea," the minister said.

According to Kuleba, the Russian and North Korean regimes have no restrictions on long-range strikes on any part of Ukraine.

"At the same time, while defending itself against these two barbaric war machines, Ukraine is forced to fight with its hands tied behind its back. Isn't this absurd? It is high time for Ukraine's partners to abandon their unfounded fears and lift restrictions on Ukraine's legitimate right to self-defense in accordance with the UN Charter, which includes the right to strike any legitimate military targets on the territory of the Russian Federation," the Foreign Minister said.

He also noted that Russia's use of North Korean munitions in the war against Ukraine not only violates international law and endangers the lives of Ukrainians, but could also significantly worsen the security situation on the Korean peninsula, in the Asia-Pacific region and in the world.

"The growing military cooperation between Putin and Kim poses a serious security threat to both Europe and Asia. We urge our Asian partners to consider increasing military assistance to Ukraine. The stronger Ukraine is and the less successful the Russian and North Korean dictators are, the more stable and secure both Europe and Asia will be," Kuleba concluded.

Shelling of Ukraine on the night of 2 September 2024

Russian invaders launched a missile attack on Kyiv. Air defences were operating in the capital. Later, the KCMA showed the consequences of the Russian attack on the city. In Kyiv, 2 people were injured by enemy shelling. Russians damaged a mosque in Nyvky.

Kharkiv was also under attack at night. In the Kyiv region, a Russian missile attack damaged three private houses and two cars. In addition, the Shaheds attacked the Poltava region, damaging an industrial enterprise.