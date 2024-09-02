Russia fired artillery at Nikopol: 2 women injured, fire starts. PHOTOS
The Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol with artillery, injuring 2 women.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.
"Doctors assess the 84-year-old's condition as serious. They are doing everything possible to save her. A 59-year-old resident also sought medical assistance," the statement said.
It is noted that the occupiers fired about 5 shells at the town. As a result of the shelling, a two-storey private house and an outbuilding caught fire. There are other destructions.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password