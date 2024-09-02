It is necessary to create oil Ramstein, - co-founder of Ukrainian Institute for Future Amielin

Anatolii Amielin, co-founder of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, said that the current circumstances require the creation of the Oil Ramstein, a coalition of partners to limit Russia's ability to circumvent sanctions with the help of a "shadow fleet".

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Sanctions should be imposed on the beneficiaries, managers of companies that own and operate the shadow fleet and their management, on ports that receive shadow fleet vessels, and on buyers of Russian oil. The world is afraid of high oil prices because of an embargo on Russian oil. But no one is proposing an embargo. Russia can sell oil, but only within the limits agreed by the coalition - no higher than $60 per barrel," he stressed.

He noted that according to Bloomberg, six little-known companies, including those established less than a year ago, are currently involved in exporting about 1.5 million barrels of oil per day from Russia. Among these companies are three from Dubai - Coral Energy, Nord Axis Ltd and QR Trading, and two from Hong Kong - Concept Oil Services and Bellatrix Energy.

"Russia's federal revenues grew to a record $320 billion in 2023 and are set to grow even more. Oil exports totalled 234.3 million tonnes, with 82% of oil exports in 2023 going to the Asia-Pacific region. According to some analysts, about a third of the money was spent on the war in Ukraine last year, and most of it will be used to finance the war in 2024.

About 80% of the oil and gas sector's revenues come from the oil sector. according to Rosstat and the Central Bank of Russia, the oil and gas sector's share of Russia's GDP in 2023 was about 27-28%. in eight regions of Russia, almost half of the economy is oil and gas production," the expert stressed.

He stated that Ukraine needs to set an example and impose sanctions against both known shadow fleet vessels and all companies that own, operate and use their services.

"As we can see, the shadow fleet is growing. Russia's revenues from oil exports are growing The aggression against Ukraine continues. Private companies in the US, EU, and UK continue to buy petroleum products made from Russian oil," he stressed.