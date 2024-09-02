AFU General Staff: 105 combat engagements took place since beginning of day, enemy attacks mostly in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Vremivka directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 105 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Today, the areas of Slavhorod, Oleksandrivka, Bachivsk, Sopych, Sydorivka and Tymofiivka were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire. In addition, the Russians launched air strikes with GABs on Hlukhiv, Bilopillia and Zarutske.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Four combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector. The enemy stormed the defensive lines of our units near Vovchansk, where two clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, 13 combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnykivka, Stelmakhivka and Berestove. Three invaders' attacks are currently ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Makiivka and Nevske. Ukrainian troops repelled four attacks, five are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped four Russian offensives near Verkhnokamianske and Vyimka.

Watch more: Five occupiers explode on trip wire. VIDEO 18+

Three combat engagements took place in the Kramatorsk direction. The invaders were advancing toward Kalynivka and Klishchiivka. One attack is still ongoing. The situation is under control of our troops.

In the Toretsk direction, Russians tried to force our units out of their positions near Toretsk, Shcherbynivka, Nelipivka and Romanivka. Four combat engagements have been completed, six are ongoing. In addition, the aggressor's aircraft launched free-flight aerial rockets near Druzhba and dropped two GABs near Dachne.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 29 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. Russians also carried out an air strike on Oleksandropil. The Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and have repelled 18 attacks, with 11 battles currently underway. Enemy losses in this sector are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 16 times near Ukrayinsk, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. Fourteen attempts to advance were repelled, two are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy stormed our positions 15 times, in particular near Vodiane, Vuhledar and Prechystivka. Seven battles are over, eight are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders fired from free-flight aerial rockets at Kostiantynivka and Novodarivka.

Hostilities in the South

The enemy did not conduct offensive actions in the Orikhiv direction, but with the involvement of aviation, they attacked the areas of Novoandriivka and Mala Tokmachka.

Read more: Operation in Kursk region goes according to plan, - Zelenskyy

In other areas, the operational situation remained unchanged.