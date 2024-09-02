ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
14183 visitors online
News Video War
19 608 34

Five occupiers explode on trip wire. VIDEO 18+

A video was posted online showing the bodies of five occupiers who had exploded on a trip wire.

According to Censor.NET, the eliminated invaders were filmed by their henchman, who followed along with the next group of stormtroopers.

Warning: Not recommended for people with unstable mental health!

Watch more: Border guards destroyed checkpoint, firing point and stationary EW system of occupiers. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (8974) elimination (4992) sapper (59)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 