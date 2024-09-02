ENG
Border guards destroyed checkpoint, firing point and stationary EW system of occupiers. VIDEO

A checkpoint, a firing point and a stationary electronic warfare system were hit by border guards in the Zaporizhzhia direction.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.

