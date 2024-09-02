Over past two days, Russians have not advanced in Pokrovsk direction - Zelenskyy

The Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region is fulfilling its tasks and is going according to plan.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a working visit to Zaporizhzhia, Ukrinform writes, Censor.NET reports.

At the same time, the president noted that the situation on the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions is difficult.

"The Kursk operation is fulfilling its objectives and is going according to plan. As for the difficulties in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk directions, we believe that the Kursk operation may also have an impact on this. There may be a decrease in the aggravation due to a reduction in the number of Russian troops. But it is still difficult there," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy added that the most combat-ready Russian brigades have always been concentrated in the eastern direction.

"This has always been the main goal (of the Russians - ed.) - Donbas, the complete total occupation of Donbas. There has been no advancement there for two days (in Pokrovsk direction - ed.). This is what the Chief of the Army reported to me," the president said.

