Probable loss of Pokrovsk will not collapse front. Main thing is that it will not cause series of disasters - People’s Deputy of "Voice", warrior Kostenko

The possible loss of Pokrovsk will not mean that Ukraine has lost the war.

This was stated in an interview with Radio NV by Roman Kostenko, People`s Deputy from the Voice party, secretary of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defence and Intelligence, and a soldier, Censor.NET reports.

"If the enemy continues to advance like this, it is logical that they will reach Pokrovsk in the near future. Therefore, the battle for Pokrovsk will depend on the resources we have and the decisions made by our command. I hope that, firstly, the enemy will not be allowed there. And secondly, that it will be quite expensive for the enemy to advance to Pokrovsk and through Pokrovsk," the People`s Deputy said.

Kostenko also shared his opinion on whether the possible loss of Pokrovsk would affect the frontline.

"Will this have any impact on the frontline? Of course, this is our city. Will it collapse the entire frontline? Some people say that this is it, the logistics routes are closed, we will not be able to hold the line and the whole of Donbas will be captured. I don't agree with this, because the enemy is gradually seizing territory. There are key territories, there are heights, but even if he captures Pokrovsk, it will not mean that the war is lost. It will be another battle in this war. Therefore, we will continue to fight, no catastrophe will happen 100%. Of course, so that this will not cause a series of disasters that will lead to further defeat," the People's Deputy added.

According to the parliamentarian, the Russians have now thrown all their forces and means at breaking through the defences there.

"If we stop it now, the enemy does not have large reserves to act in other areas. That's why they are concentrating everything they have here. We need to make sure he doesn't get there. Let's hope that our command will do so," Kostenko concluded.

