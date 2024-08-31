ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12105 visitors online
News Photo
3 159 3

Consequences of Pokrovsk shelling: enemy missile hits non-operational hotel. PHOTOS

At around 3 am, Russians shelled Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region once again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Pokrovsk CMA.

The occupiers fired four missiles at the city, 2 of which hit infrastructure facilities.

One of them is the Druzhba Hotel, which was hit by a Russian missile a year ago. Since last August, it has not been open and has not received visitors," the statement said.

The blast wave caused significant damage to the city's residential high-rise buildings.

The contact centre has already received about 30 calls from residents of Pokrovsk regarding the aftermath of the shelling.

Emergency services and local utilities are working at the site. The works are ongoing.

See more: Occupiers shelled Kupiansk district in morning, three people wounded. PHOTO

Донеччина
Донеччина
Донеччина
Донеччина
Донеччина

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Donetska region (3663) Pokrovsk (379)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 