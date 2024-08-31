Occupiers shelled Kupiansk district in morning, three people wounded. PHOTO

Around 8:00 a.m. on 31 August, Russians shelled the village of Novoosynove in the Kupiansk district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of the Kharkiv region.

"Three men aged 67, 38 and 77 were wounded," the statement said.

The shelling also damaged residential buildings and outbuildings.

