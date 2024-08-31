ENG
At night, enemy once again shelled Pokrovsk in Donetsk region: fire and rescue unit was damaged. PHOTO

On the night of 31 August, Russian troops shelled the town of Pokrovsk once again.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"The blast wave and debris damaged the fire station shutters, windows, ceilings in the office premises, an operational vehicle and a fire tanker," the statement said.

The SES noted that the personnel were not injured.

Donetsk region
