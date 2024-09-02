Ukraine produces very large number of long-range drones, but more are needed - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine produces a large number of long-range drones, but more are needed to stay ahead of Russia.

The head of state said this during a trip to Zaporizhzhia, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We have begun to manufacture our long-range drones and work on our missile program, and we are also making progress. We need to invest in our production. The state does not have enough money for mass production. We are already producing a very large number of long-range drones, but in order to stay ahead of Russia, we need more, faster," the president said.

Zelenskyy added that he is working with international partners to ensure that they give permission to strike Russian territory with their long-range weapons.

"We are working with our partners to get their permission. Usually, it's a little bit later than when it's really needed. Unfortunately," he said.

According to him, the decision should be made by the United States, Britain, France, and Germany.

"Four states have the appropriate tools that we can use - missiles, drones, long-range weapons. Today, it is not enough to authorize... We need not only permission, but we also need to get it. We have not received everything we would like to use," Zelenskyy summarized.

