Large-scale forest fire breaks out in Izium district of Kharkiv region, people are evacuated - RMA

Forest range is burning in the Oskil community of the Izium district in the Kharkiv region. The area of fire is about 1200 hectares. People are being evacuated.

This was announced on the evening of September 2 by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

The official said that the fire had spread to the village of Studenok.

The authorities are currently evacuating residents. It is reported that more than 200 people have already been evacuated.

"Rescue services, the State Emergency Service, police, district and local administrations, and civil defense units of KhRMA are working in an enhanced mode. We are attracting additional resources to eliminate the fire from other regions," wrote Syniehubov.

Read more: In Kharkiv region, enemy is trying to establish cooperation between units, evacuating casualties and replacing personnel. 3 firefights continue in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"