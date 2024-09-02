Romanian Senate approves government bill to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

On Monday, September 2, the upper house of the Romanian parliament (Senate) approved a government bill on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

This was reported by Digi24, according to Censor.NET.

101 Romanian senators voted in favor of the aforementioned government bill, 13 were against, and two abstained.

The head of the Romanian Senate Defense Committee, Nicoleta Pauluc, expressed hope that by the end of this week the bill would also pass the lower house, the Chamber of Deputies, which has the final say in the adoption of bills.

She also added that the transfer of Patriot to Ukraine "does not mean that Romania will be left without protection. After all, Bucharest has seven more such systems, two of which are already in operation, two more have been adopted, and three more will arrive soon.

The day before, the Romanian government approved a bill allowing the transfer of the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine. Now it has been supported by the Senate.

