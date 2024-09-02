Romanian government approves bill to transfer Patriot system to Ukraine

The Romanian government has approved a bill allowing the transfer of the Patriot air defence system to Ukraine. It has now been sent to parliament for a final vote.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

Romania's Patriot is part of the delivery of five such systems and other air defence equipment that NATO member states have promised to provide to Ukraine.

"After the parliament passes the law, the government will be able to approve a decision that will make this assistance real," said Romanian government spokesman Mihai Constantin.

As a reminder, Romanian President Iohannis announced the decision to provide Ukraine with the Patriot system in June 2024.

