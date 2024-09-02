Meeting was held at General Staff to enhance effectiveness of individual and collective training of personnel

Recently, the General Staff summarized the activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in August this year.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the General Staff's website.

As noted, the main attention during the event was paid to:

changes in the operational situation;

manning military units with trained and motivated personnel;

comprehensive training of newly created brigades and restoration of existing ones;

uninterrupted supply of combat units with a regular line of weapons and ammunition;

prompt implementation of combat experience in the training system;

identifying the main ways to solve a number of problematic issues.

"Separately, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, emphasized the need to increase the level of combat coordination of the formed military units and to enhance the effectiveness of individual and collective training of personnel for combat missions," the statement said.

