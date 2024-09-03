Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 618,960 people (+1300 per day), 8,611 tanks, 17,664 artillery systems, and 16,821 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 618,960 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.09.24 are approximately:

personnel ‒ about 618960 (+1360) people,

tanks ‒ 8611 (+10) units,

armoured combat vehicles ‒ 16821 (+35) units,

artillery systems – 17664 (+18) units,

MLRS – 1177 (+0) units,

air defence systems ‒ 940 (+0) units,

aircraft – 368 (+0) units,

helicopters – 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 14573 (+36),

cruise missiles ‒ 2578 (+21),

ships /boats ‒ 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks – 23972 (+47) units,

special equipment ‒ 3003 (+9)

Read more: Russians lost over 1000 occupiers and 25 armored vehicles in East over last day, - "Khortytsia" OSGT